Eddie Bauer

Lukla Pro Waterproof Lightweight Hiker

$130.00 $78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer exclusive, built for when the road disappears and the weather heads south. Waterproof/breathable upper. Vibram® XS Trek rubber outsole with exclusive lug design for excellent, all-weather traction. Designed for light to medium day or short overnight hiking on packed trails, while carryig a pack weighing 15-40 lbs.