Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Bronx and Banco
Luisa Mini Dress
$650.00
$585.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Zenni Dress Es
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Sau Lee
Blair Off-shoulder Mini Dress
BUY
$495.00
Neiman Marcus
URBAN TOUCH
Sequin Skater Dress With Long Sleeve Navy
BUY
£62.00
Silk Fred
Chi Chi London Plus
Size Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress, Blue
BUY
£54.00
£78.00
John Lewis
More from Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco
Maxi Dress
BUY
$574.00
Revolve
Bronx and Banco
Xenia Gold Dress
BUY
$500.00
Bronx and Banco
Bronx and Banco
Hanna Gown
BUY
$849.00
Revolve
Bronx and Banco
Paros Gown
BUY
£642.00
Revolve
More from Dresses
H&M
Drawstring Detail Dress
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Aligne
Gabriella Denim Midi Dress
BUY
£99.00
Aligne
Albaray
V Neck Linen Dress
BUY
£120.00
Albaray
Farai London
Mona Backless Dress
BUY
£140.00
Farai London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted