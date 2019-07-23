Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Loeffler Randall

Luisa Knotted Kitten Heel

$375.00$146.98
At Zappos
Suede upper. Slip-on style. Knotted detail. Leather lining and scallop-edged footbed. Covered kitten heel. Leather outsole. Made in Brazil. The fit is narrow for the Luisa. The brand recommends to order 1/2 size up.
Featured in 1 story
Zappos Celebrates 20 Years With A Birthday Sale
by Emily Ruane