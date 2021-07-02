Frankie Shop

Lui Oversized Organic Cotton Shirt

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

EDITOR'S NOTE Instagram famous label The Frankie Shop has garnered a cult following for its wardrobe staples that are classic but never boring. Founded by Gaelle Drevet, it's become our go-to for unfussy, on-trend basics that won't break the bank. Think: classic shapes with a twist. Created with versatility in mind, this shirt is from the 'Lui' capsule collection that favors understated, unfussy, and elevated design. An easy everyday summer uniform meant to be worn by anyone, it has a slightly oversized fit tailored from GOTS certified organic cotton. Complete the set with the matching shorts.