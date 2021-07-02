Frankie Shop

Lui Organic Cotton Boxer Shorts

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

EDITOR'S NOTE Instagram famous label The Frankie Shop has garnered a cult following for its wardrobe staples that are classic but never boring. Founded by Gaelle Drevet, it's become our go-to for unfussy, on-trend basics that won't break the bank. Think: classic shapes with a twist. Created with versatility in mind, these boxer shorts are from the 'Lui' capsule collection that favors understated, unfussy, and elevated design. An easy everyday summer uniform meant to be worn by anyone, they have a comfortably relaxed fit tailored from GOTS certified organic cotton. Complete the set with the matching shirt.