【Find Nearby】: Use Find My app to ring your ATUVOS tracker with built-in speaker to help find your things (Loud ring, 80-100dB), or just ask Siri for help. 【Find Far Away】: ATUVOS smart bluetooth tracker finds items further away with hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network. (You don't need to download other paid apps). 【Current Location】: ATUVOS has a Bluetooth range of up to 400 feet without obstacles. When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Find My app to view it on the map and turn on navigation to direct you to the vicinity of ATUVOS. 【Lost Mode】: Put ATUVOS into lost mode to be automatically notified when it's detected in the Find My network. If your ATUVOS locator is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the NFC on your lost ATUVOS. 【Privacy Protection】: For privacy reasons, the Find My app network is encrypted and anonymous, and location data and history are not stored on ATUVOS tracker. 【IP67 Water-resistant & Replaceable battery】: IP67 Water-resistant and durable. ATUVOS is powered by a CR2032 coin cell battery, the battery life is over 1 year, when the battery is low, ATUVOS Finder will notify you to replace the battery. 【Customer Service】: We have 24-hour customer service, if you have any questions about the use of ATUVOS Item locator, please feel free to contact us to solve it for you. 【Multiple Uses & Gift Ideas】: ATUVOS smart tracker helps you track your keys, wallet, luggage, suitcase, bags, cars. Great gifts for your family during birthdays, Christmas and any other holiday.