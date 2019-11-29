Rockland

Luggage Melbourne 3 Pc Abs Set, Champagne

$479.99 $114.39

Three-piece set of hard-side suitcases with multidirectional spinner wheels and interior mesh zip compartment Includes 20 inch, 24 inch , 28 inch Upright Sturdy ergonomic aluminum telescoping handle Due to differences in monitors/screens - Actual product color may appear slightly different than shown on the site. This 3 piece. Set is made of abs. The major benefits of this material - it is extremely lightweight, it is durable, and protects the contents of your luggage. Eight multi directional spinner wheels rotate 360 degrees for easy maneuverability. This luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Features: expandable multi-directional spinner wheels for easy maneuverability modern internal chrome telescoping handle with push button handle. Interior mesh and zip pocket and elastic pocket. Measures: 20 inch x13 inch x9 inch weighs 6 lbs., 24 inch x15 inch x10 inch weights 8 lbs., 28 inch x17 inch x12 inch weighs 10 lbs.