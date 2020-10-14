Delsey

Luggage Helium Sky 2.0 25 Expandable Spinner Trolley

$109.99 $65.99

Constructed of durable micro ballistic with vapor barrier for long lasting use. Spinner wheels assure smooth maneuverability and keeps zero weight on your arm Expands 2 inches for extra packing capacity. Three outside pockets for maximum organization, with soft-touch lining in front pocket to store electronics Fully features interior with tie-down straps, 2 zippered pockets, 1 wet pocket and suiter clip. Corner protectors and molded polypropylene kick plate eliminates wear at stress points Easy to grab bottom handle is great for overhead compartment or car trunk lifting. Worldwide limited 10 year warranty Guardian self repairing interlocking #10 zippers on main compartments. Lightweight and loaded with features, this stylish bag offers organized storage for all travel items