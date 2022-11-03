allegra k

Lug Sole Chunky Heel Chelsea Ankle Boots

$87.99 $65.99

Specifications Sizing: Womens Footwear Insole Material: 100% Polyurethane Features: Elastic Gore Care and Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Footwear Lining Material: 100% Polyester Toe Style: Round Toe Height Type: Ankle Footwear Upper Material: 100% Faux Leather Heel: Approximately 2.5 Inches Block Heel Footwear Outsole Material: 100% TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber) Footwear toe openness: Closed Toe Shoe Width: Medium Description Crafted with PU upper and a block heel, these Chelsea ankle boots will make a dapper addition to any formal wardrobe. These ankle boots with chelsea style, very comfortable by the platform. Conveniently for your walking everyday for the chunky heel style. Team with black trousers and a blouse for that striking effect at work. Occasion: Casual, Dating, Evening.