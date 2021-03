Closed

Ludwig Trousers

$310.00 $199.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 57500605; Color Code: 020 Just as effortless as they are essential, these timeless trousers are featured in a classic high-rise, tapered leg silhouette and stunning plaid print for goes-with-anything style from season to season. Button closure and zip fly Four pocket style Cropped at ankle Care/Import Dry Clean Only Import