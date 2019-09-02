Missoma

Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Missoma

1987 | RETRO RE-IMAGINED The Lucy Williams Ridge Cross Signet Ring takes Lucy's love of signet rings and reinterprets it with a debossed cross design. Wear it solo to let it take centre stage or stack with slimmer rings and statement pieces. The 1987 collection revives classic vintage style, inspired by Lucy’s memories growing up and a love of her mother’s jewellery box. The collection reimagines nostalgic pieces inspired by the 80s and 90s, created with Missoma’s signature layering in mind. Metal: 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver Dimensions: Top width 9.6mm; bottom band 2.5mm Weight: 5.6g