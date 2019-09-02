Missoma

Lucy Williams Gold Lucky Charm Bracelet

At Missoma

1987 | RETRO REIMAGINED A standout piece from the collection, the Lucky Charm Bracelet was inspired by one of Lucy's grandmother's antique bracelets. Featuring five engraved orb charms on a chunky chain bracelet, each charm has a unique engraving personal to Lucy - let the four-leaf clover, magpies, dice, heather and a shooting star bring you luck. The 1987 collection revives classic vintage style, inspired by Lucy’s memories growing up and a love of her mother’s jewellery box. The collection reimagines nostalgic pieces inspired by the 80s and 90s, created with Missoma’s signature layering in mind. Metal: 18ct Gold Plated on Brass Dimensions: Total length 180mm; Chain thickness 6.4mm; Charms 7.9 mm Weight: 17.3g