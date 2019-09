Skiim

Lucy Patent Leather High-waisted Pencil Skirt

$1266.30 $633.15

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This black Skiim Lucy patent leather high-waisted pencil skirt might have a certain bondage vibe to it, however the last thing this fitted number will do is tease or play games with you. Designed by our pal Caroline Sciamma-Massenet (this is a UK exclusive to us, darls), this mid-length skirt has been designed from patent leather and features a high waist, an off-centre front button fastening and a front slit.