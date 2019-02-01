The Lucy bra is made from adorable French polka dot mesh. The polka dots are used to create cute ruffles under the bust and around the cup edge. With its silk heart drawstring bow, the Lucy is the perfect bra for Spring!
French Polka Dot Mesh 52% Cotton 48% Nylon, Covered elastic under bust, No underwire, Hook and eye closure, Adjustable straps, Silk Heart Drawstring, Matte silver nickel free hardware, Hand wash cold with Delicate Wash, Dry flat
Designer Notes:
