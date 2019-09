Amazon

Lucky Bamboo Tower Plant

Lucky Bamboo is an indoor house plant grown from the dark tropical rain forest. Temperature: Warm room temperature's and above are advised 65°F (18°C) - 90°F (32°C). Avoid lower than 55°F/12°C in the winter. Light: In it's natural habitat the lucky bamboo grows under the cover of shaded trees,so place your plant in a bright spot without direct sunlight which can burn the leaves that will mimic their natural living space.