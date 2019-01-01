Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Sophie Buhai
Lucite Hoop Earrings
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Featured in 1 story
This '80s Earring Trend Is Back
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rebecca De Ravenel
Mother Of Pearl Flower Earrings
$545.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Mini Beaded Drop-hoop Earrings
$24.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Graziela Gems
Tiny Curve Ear Cuffs In White
$130.00
from
Graziela Gems
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Vintage Lucite Earrings
$925.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Sophie Buhai
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
Hoop Earrings With Pearl
$475.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
18k Gold Vermeil Layered Hoop
$395.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
Gold Vermeil Hoop Earrings
$325.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
Demi Onyx Cocktail Earrings
$475.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted