Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Cult Gaia
Lucinda Nano Rhinestone Clutch
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Gaia
Need a few alternatives?
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch
BUY
$355.00
$545.00
Mansur Gavriel
Reiss
Astrid Bead Embellished Chain Strap Clutch
BUY
£158.00
Reiss
8 Oak Lane
Large Gold Champagne Clutch
BUY
$40.00
Neiman Marcus
The Wolf Gang
Bedouin Clutch
BUY
$189.00
The Iconic
More from Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia
Fabi Gold-tone Beaded Earrings
BUY
£112.00
£160.00
Net-A-Porter
Cult Gaia
Envi Embellished Sphere-heel Sandals
BUY
$478.00
$628.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Hera Nano Shoulder Bag
BUY
$321.00
$428.00
Shopbop
Cult Gaia
Feather-embellished Jersey Gloves
BUY
$195.00
Moda Operandi
More from Clutches
Cult Gaia
Lucinda Nano Rhinestone Clutch
BUY
$218.00
Cult Gaia
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch
BUY
$355.00
$545.00
Mansur Gavriel
Reiss
Astrid Bead Embellished Chain Strap Clutch
BUY
£158.00
Reiss
Mansur Gavriel
Twist Mini Cloud Clutch
BUY
$415.00
$595.00
Mansur Gavriel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted