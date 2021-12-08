Madewell

Lucie Smocked Midi Dress In Cheetah Jacquard

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide The prettiest way to be comfy in a silky (and eco-friendly) fabric, this cheetah-print jacquard midi dress has swingy flutter sleeves and a stretchy smocked bodice. Easy on the body but so special you'll want to wear it every party on your calendar. Falls 46" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose. Pockets. Do Well: Made of Lenzing™ Ecovero™, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND482