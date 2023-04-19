J. Crew

Lucie Braided-strap Sandals In Italian Leather

$218.00 $64.00

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Introducing our new, oh-so-occasion-ready sandals. With braided Italian leather straps (times two!) and a just-right heel height, they're ideal for wedding dance floors and date nights alike. We love how they look dressed down with your favorite straight-leg denim too. Leather upper. Man-made outsole. Import. Select stores. Item BP565.