J.Crew
Lucie Braided-strap Sandals In Italian Leather
$218.00$163.50
Size & Fit 75mm heel. Product Details Introducing our new, oh-so-occasion-ready sandals. With braided Italian leather straps (times two!) and a just-right heel height, they're ideal for wedding dance floors and date nights alike. We love how they look dressed down with your favorite straight-leg denim too. Leather upper. Man-made outsole. Import. Select stores. Item BP565.