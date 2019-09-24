Lucid Skin Highlighter
$38.00
A velvety-soft powder with a glowing, radiant finish that fuses with skin to create a glossy, lit-from-within look.Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This talc- and aluminum-free, golden-champagne highlighter gives an intense, warm glow that flatters all skin tones. It glides seamlessly over skin without accentuating texture, and doesnt get visibly glittery or chunky.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.