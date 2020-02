Franco Sarto

Lucianna Block Heel Tall Boot

$219.00 $61.86

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A stacked block heel and a rhinestone welt adorn this tall boot. Sizing: True to size. M=medium width . Round toe . Leather construction . Side zip closure . Exposed stitching . Rhinestone welt. Stacked block heel. Approx. 2.5" heel height. Approx. 15" shaft height, 15.5" opening circumference . Imported