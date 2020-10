AllSaints

Luciana Dress

$319.00 $152.80

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

A versatile piece. The Luciana. New shirt dress. In a relaxed silhouette. Switch the shape up. With the drawcord waist. And adjustable sleeves. Button closure Collared Short sleeve Shirt silhouette Below knee length Adjustable sleeves Drawcord waist Four pockets Model is 5'9.5"/177cm and wears size US 6