City Chic

Lucia Shine Tiered Maxi Dress

$119.00 $71.40

Buy Now Review It

At Dia and Co

Make a statement in the flirty tiered style of this maxi dress with high neckline. Boasting a soft sheen, cinched waist and floaty flutter sleeves, this elegant design ticks all the style boxes. Heading out for an girls' night? Complete this plus-size maxi dress with a bold red lip and statement heels. Woven fabrication Ruffled Cotton High neckline Short sleeves