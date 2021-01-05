Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Apparis
Lucia Faux Leather Trench Coat
$375.00
$187.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
100% polyurethane; lining: 100% polyester Dry clean
Need a few alternatives?
H&M Plus
Lightweight Trenchcoat
£34.99
£17.00
from
H&M
BUY
Madewell
Windowpane Elmcourt Coat
$288.00
$172.80
from
Madewell
BUY
Old Navy
Frost-free Long Hooded Puffer Jacket
$89.99
$53.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Old Navy
Oversized Soft-brushed Overcoat
$74.99
$44.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
More from Apparis
Apparis
Roxanne Faux Fur Scarf
$80.00
$60.00
from
Apparis
BUY
Apparis
Elsa Slippers
$98.00
from
Apparis
BUY
Apparis
Lucia Faux Leather Trench Coat
$380.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Apparis
Brady
$190.00
from
Apparis
BUY
More from Outerwear
New Look
Curves Dark Grey Faux Fur Long Coat
£45.99
£21.00
from
New Look
BUY
Anne Weyburn
Short Padded Jacket With Zip Fastening
£125.00
£75.00
from
La Redoute
BUY
H&M Plus
Lightweight Trenchcoat
£34.99
£17.00
from
H&M
BUY
Missguided
Plus Size Brown Croc Faux Leather Trench Coat
£75.00
from
Missguided
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted