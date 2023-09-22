Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
The Sak
Lucia Crossbody
$149.00
$88.66
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Need a few alternatives?
The Sak
Lucia Crossbody
BUY
$88.66
$149.00
Macy's
Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
Round Shoulder Bag
BUY
£24.90
Uniqlo
Madewell
The Essential Convertible Crossbody Mini Bag
BUY
$88.50
$118.00
Madewell
The Sak
Tess Sling Leather Crossbody
BUY
$88.96
$139.00
Macy's
More from The Sak
The Sak
Tess Sling Leather Crossbody
BUY
$88.96
$139.00
Macy's
The Sak
Ivy Drawstring Leather Bucket Bag
BUY
$94.99
$189.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Cross-Body
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Kassie Medium Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Macy's
The Sak
Lucia Crossbody
BUY
$88.66
$149.00
Macy's
Vince Camuto
Keanu Crossbody Bag
BUY
$129.99
$198.00
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto
Theon Flap Crossbody Bag
BUY
$169.99
$188.00
Vince Camuto
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted