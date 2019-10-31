Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Stine Goya
Lucas Vest
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Heavyweight knit Metallic accents and ribbed trim Waist-length style Shell: 66% wool/18% polyamide/12% acetate/3% mohair/1% polyester Hand wash Made in Italy Style #SGOYA30119
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Alpaca-blend Sweater Vest
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
C$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
goodnyc
70s Brown Argyle Sweater Vest
C$116.63
C$99.14
from
Etsy
BUY
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Stine Goya
Stine Goya
Brooklyn Gingham Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$310.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Stine Goya
Jasmine Dress
$324.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Stine Goya
Long Sleeve Joel Dress
$270.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
Stine Goya
Satin Blouse
£120.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sweaters
H&M
Alpaca-blend Sweater Vest
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
C$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
goodnyc
70s Brown Argyle Sweater Vest
C$116.63
C$99.14
from
Etsy
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Ollie Oversized Sweater Vest
C$72.00
C$49.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted