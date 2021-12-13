Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Hasegawa
Lucano Stepstool 1 Step
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pattern
Never hide it away. The luxe Lucano step stool transforms an ordinary household item into a slim, graceful work of art.
Need a few alternatives?
Hasegawa
Lucano Stepstool 1 Step
BUY
$148.00
Pattern
Flexo-Line
Travel Laundry Clothesline
BUY
C$16.99
TravelSmarts
HIGHEVER
Magnetic Wristband Tool Belt
BUY
$15.98
Amazon
Fendsy
16 Pieces Airtight Food Storage Containers
BUY
$62.99
Amazon Australia
More from Hasegawa
Hasegawa
Lucano Stepstool 2 Step
BUY
$166.00
Pattern
More from Storage & Organization
Hasegawa
Lucano Stepstool 1 Step
BUY
$148.00
Pattern
Flexo-Line
Travel Laundry Clothesline
BUY
C$16.99
TravelSmarts
HIGHEVER
Magnetic Wristband Tool Belt
BUY
$15.98
Amazon
Fendsy
16 Pieces Airtight Food Storage Containers
BUY
$62.99
Amazon Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted