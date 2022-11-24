Gather Round

Set up your dining space with the Luca Beech & Rattan Dining Chairs for a gorgeous interior update. Inspired by the classic No. 811 Hoffmann chairs, they feature a smooth beech wood frame and legs, with rattan and bentwood details evocative of iconic 20th century design. Lacquered defence The durable NC lacquer finish is easy to repair and recoat if required and gives a warm patina to the beech wood frame. Offering effective defence against general wear and tear, they're ideal for day-to-day use. Open weave rattan Woven rattan seat and back panels are firm yet comfortable. The open weave grants the illusion of space in your dining areas, while making the chair feel lighter too, which makes it easy to rearrange them as you redecorate. Classic inclinations Harking back to the 1920s, this set takes inspiration from the No. 811 Hoffmann, a chair designed by a pair of influential Austrian architects that explores and experiments with geometric form and detail. Clean curves Soften your interiors with the curvy silhouette of these dining chairs. Featuring smooth bentwood details and gently splayed legs, it's a clean profile that pays homage to 20th century design.