Calvin Klein

Luc Mule

$70.98 $40.99

Buy Now Review It

Simplify your standout look with the ultra-chic Calvin Klein®- Luc sandal. Leather upper features a glossy finish. Slip-on construction. Open-toe silhouette. Man-made lining. Lightly padded, stationary insole. Wrapped heel with logo-embossed metallic inset. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.