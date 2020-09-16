Lubido

Exploration has never been easier or more comfortable with this slick and thick anal lubricant. Aloe infused to soothe, antifungal properties to warn off harmful bacteria and a special ingredient for its pleasure enhancing capabilities, all formulate to make this a powerhouse of a lubricant. For fun use on yourself, each other, your favourite toys and condoms. Indications. Safe to use with condoms, does not contain parabens. Directions Apply directly to skin, condoms and toys. Ingredients Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, L’arginine, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, 1,2-Hexanediol, 4'-Hydroxyacetophenone, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Hyaluronate, o-Cymen-5-ol, Caffeine Safety Warning • Please review ingredients carefully before use. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately and wash off with warm water. • Do not use on injured or irritated skin. • If necessary, perform a patch test on your skin first before full use. • Do not ingest. • This may product may cause eye irritation. If eye contact occurs, flush eye with warm water or standard eye wash solution. • Should any adverse reaction persist, seek medical advice. • Store in a cool dry place. Box Contains 1 x Lubido Anal Ease Lubricant 250ml Pump Bottle with ClipIndicationsSafe to use with condoms, vegan friendly and does not contain parabens.IngredientsAqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Tween 20, 1,2 -Hexanediol, 4’-Hydroxyacetophenone, o-Cymen-5-ol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Kohhi Ekisu, L-arginine, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, MaltodextrinDirectionsApply directly to skin, condoms and toys.