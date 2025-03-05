Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
promoted
TUMI
Luanda Flight Bag
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At TUMI
Featured in 1 story
This Stylist Breaks
Every
Mom-Dressing Stereotype
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
More from TUMI
TUMI
Carson Backpack
$425.00
$295.00
from
TUMI
BUY
TUMI
Voyageur Carson Backpack
$395.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
TUMI
Voyageur Just In Case® Nylon Travel Tote
$100.00
$66.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
TUMI
Voyageur Hartford Leather Backpack
$575.00
from
TUMI
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted