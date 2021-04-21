Farm Rio

Luana Maxi Dress

$228.00 $97.46

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130638280155; Color Code: 095 Embrace an island-inspired aesthetic with the help of this fabulously striped maxi dress - its vibrant hues and sweeping silhouette ensure it'll turn heads, no matter how you style it. About Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired. Exclusively for Anthropologie Viscose; cotton lining Removable belt Maxi silhouette Side zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Falls 55" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'9"