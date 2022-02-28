Reebok

Lt Court Sneaker

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64307309; Color Code: 008 The LT Court shoe feels like it was pulled from the ‘80s Reebok archives. The rich garment leather upper feels buttery soft, while a luxe suede toe cap and heel tab and soft terry lining all stay true to the OG style. Hits of color and a TPU accent piece complete the look. Content + Care - Leather, suede, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size