Reebok
Lt Court Sneaker
$100.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 64307309; Color Code: 008 The LT Court shoe feels like it was pulled from the ‘80s Reebok archives. The rich garment leather upper feels buttery soft, while a luxe suede toe cap and heel tab and soft terry lining all stay true to the OG style. Hits of color and a TPU accent piece complete the look. Content + Care - Leather, suede, rubber - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - True to size