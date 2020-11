LSA International

Lsa International Borough Red Wine Glasses, Set Of 4, 450ml, Clear

Β£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

Designed with contemporary shapes, the Borough range of glassware from LSA International is stylish and refined. Dishwasher safe, this set of four glasses are made of lead-free crystalline glass for brilliance, clarity and resilience. The wide bowl allows red wines to breathe, improving the aroma and taste.