LSA International

Lsa International Borough Champagne Saucers, Set Of 4, 240ml, Clear

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

Product code: 68325904 Designed with gently rounded bases and bowls in a contemporary shape, the Borough range of glassware from LSA International is stylish and refined. Dishwasher safe, this set of four glasses are made of lead-free crystalline glass for brilliance, clarity and resilience. The wide bowl suits the taste of sweeter champagne, prosecco or sparkling wine, as well as bubbly cocktails, while the long stem helps keep the bowl chilled. Choose the perfect glassware Glass comes in a range of weights, cuts and clarity and we have a wide selection for you to choose from, designed to suit every budget and occasion. Soda lime Versatile and available in many colours and styles, soda lime glass is perfect for everyday use. Its ingredients are made up primarily of sand, soda ash and lime which are scientifically measured to ensure that the finished piece is exactly as desired. Soda lime is used in machine made and handmade items. Crystal Glass Finer in quality with greater clarity than soda glass, crystal is ideal for both every day and special occasions. Crystal Glass is superior to Soda Lime Glass in quality and allows for a finer cut rim instead of rounded or rolled edges. Lead crystal With a beautiful clarity, weight and resonance, lead crystal is a quality choice. To be called 'Lead', the glass has at least 24% Lead Oxide in its composition. Lead Crystal was traditionally used for cutting as it was often produced with a thicker wall. This glassware is to be handwashed, only. Sparkx® Neither Soda Lime Glass or Crystal Glass, but is Ultra Clear Glass is pure, transparent and heavy metal free. Plus it is resistant to attrition caused by dishwashers. SON.hyx® This is high-tech crystal glass, meaning it has all the same ingredients at Crystal Glass but also some extra properties that makes it even stronger with a better clarity. SON.hyx is more resistant to attrition from dishwashers than ordinary Crystal Glass and even sparkx®. LUXION® 100% Lead free Crystal glass which replaces its former 24% Lead Crystal composition. It has ultra-clear transparency and exceptional resistance to dishwasher detergents whilst retaining its strength and durability. This glassware type is also 100% recyclable. Recycled Glassware which has been recycled is handmade and reuses otherwise wasted glass. Tempered Tempered glass is heat resistant to withstand high temperatures and the tempering process makes it durable and stronger than Soda Lime glass. Handmade This type of glassware is either handblown or mouthblown. Handmade glass can be produced in any of the glass materials listed above, depending on the quality required and capabilities of the manufacturer. Both types of glassware are suitable for use in the dishwasher and any occasion. Decorative There are many ways to decorate glass including; cutting, spraying, diamond etching, pantograph etching, silk screen printing, sand blasting, hand painting and even adding Swarovski Crystals. Such techniques can be applied to any glass material.