Ganni

Low Texas Leather Cowboy Boots

£430.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Fashion has been looking to the Wild West for inspiration this season, and the Low Texas boots from Ganni are the perfect way to channel the look. Crafted from black leather, this ankle boot style is set on a tonal heel and decorated with contrasting topstitching and white paneling. Gingham ensembles will add the perfect touch of Americana to this new-season favorite. upper: leather lining: leather sole: leather insole, leather and rubber sole square toe Made in Portugal Designer colour name: Egret