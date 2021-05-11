KingCamp

Low Sling Beach Chair

$69.99

Steel DURABLE AND WEIGHT CAPACITY: SUPPORTS UP TO 300 LBS. Heavy duty steel frame and 600D Oxford fabric makes the beach chair durable. It is suitable for both slim guys and big guys. WIDE AND LOW SEAT: Seat width 23.2 inches, KingCamp Beach Chair is wider than others (less 23 inches); You will feel more comfortable from low seat chair, fully stretch your legs, as comfortable as lying your bed. UNIQUE AND FUNCTIONAL: Features a cup holder on the right side of the beach chair so you can enjoy an entire day of relaxation EASY TO USE: No assembly, open and close in seconds, KingCamp Folding Beach Chair is convenient for you. LIGHTWEIGHT AND CONVENIENT STORAGE: Weighs only 6.6 lbs; Packed size 30.7 × 7.9 × 5.1 inches, included a carry bag, easy to carry and store.