Wild Fable

Low-rise Pleated Mini Skirt

$22.00 $16.50

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 84% Polyester, 15% Rayon, 1% Spandex Rise: Low Rise Closure Style: Side Zipper Fit: Regular Fit Garment Length: Mini Fabric Name: Woven Garment Details: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 85387928 UPC: 196365273194 Item Number (DPCI): 331-05-5318 Origin: Imported Description Knife-pleated skirt from Wild Fable™ in a mini-length silhouette. Made of a soft and stretchy fabric that moves with you. Tailored in a regular fit and features a low-rise waistband with front belt loops and a side zipper fastening for secure wear. Wild Fable™: A look for every story. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.