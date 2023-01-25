Pilcro

Low-rise Column Pants

$138.00 $79.95

Style No. 4123382010082; Color Code: 072 Cotton, rayon Front-slant pockets Back-patch pockets Zip front Machine wash Imported Dimensions 10.25" rise 31" inseam 12" leg opening Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.