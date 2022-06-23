Zara

Low Rise Baggy Jeans

$49.90 $29.99

JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 15% recycled cotton. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton Recycled cotton Recycled cotton is obtained from cotton textile waste that are classified by type and color to then be shredded and transformed into new cotton fiber. The use of recycled cotton reduces the consumption of raw material. By transforming cotton waste into a new recycled fiber, we avoid the growth of new cotton crops. Additionally, the production process uses less water, less energy, and generates less waste, helping us conserve the environment. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled cotton certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Recycling reduces the consumption of raw material Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption