Zara

Low Heel Rubberized Ankle Boots

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Low-heeled ankle boots in green khaki. Rubberized upper with side elastic goring. Topstitching detail. Back pull tab. Thick sole. AIRFIT®. Flexible technical sole made of latex foam designed to offer increased comfort. Sole height: 1.6 inches (4 cm)