Low Classic

Low Classic Ribbed-knit Crop Top

£117.00 £81.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

This black crop top from LOW CLASSIC is a warm-weather staple that you can dress up or down with ease. Made in Korea from a form-fitting ribbed-knit fabric, itu2019s cut with a gracefully curved V-neckline and wide bra-concealing straps. Play with proportions by styling yours with relaxed pants.