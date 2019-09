Sydney Brown

Low Ankle Boot Wine Velvet

£299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sydney Brown

Textured faux-velvet upper and synthetic lining. Cork covered recycled-fiber insole. Sustainably harvested German beech wood heel. Naturally occurring variations in the wood are expected and make each pair unique. Runs true. 2 inch / 5 cm heel. European sizing. Handmade in Portugal.