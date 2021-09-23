Nudie Jeans

Lovi Blazer Denim

$300.00

Details. Organic cotton mixed with recycled wool and polyester. Indigo color that will bleed and fade Unlined Corozo button Regular fit 60% Cotton / 12% Polyester / 16% Wool / 4% Viscose / 8% Polyamid Made in Portugal Description. One-button jacket crafted in denim that mixes organic cotton with recycled wool and polyester. As with all dry, blue denim, it will bleed and fade as you wear it. We've skipped the shoulder pads and other stuff that's usually used to build up a jacket. It gives a softer, more casual, and relaxed silhouette. The inside is beautifully finished with piped seams. It's unlined, but the interior has a light brush that gives it a cozy, woolly character.