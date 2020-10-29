Joss & Main

Loveta Butterfly Chair

$194.00

Seat Height 20 Sure to turn heads no matter where it sits, this butterfly chair is an ode to the avant-garde! Its whimsical frame is topped with your choice of genuine leather that complements classic and industrial decor with a touch of modernity. With a wide and welcoming seat atop an iron frame, its maximized for comfort – like a hammock in a chair! How our style director describes it: Minimalist and lightweight, the unique silhouette is the perfect blend of South American and Scaniavian aesthetics. Features All hardware, tools, and instructions included Extremely easy to maintain with high durability Easy, simple and fun assembly. Product Details Product Care: Spot Clean Weight Capacity: 220 lb. Level of Assembly: Partial Assembly Frame Material: Metal Swivel: No Purposeful Distressing (Purposely made to look aged or worn.)