Lovestoned Vday Dried Bouquet

$65.00

At Lovepot

Cupid was a stoner too. Send more than just flowers with this Valentine's day themed smokable Lovepot arrangement. Pretty and potent, these dried smokable hemp flower bouquets contain relaxing, natural CBD and less than 0.03% THC. Handcrafted by our all-women design team. Custom colors, flowers, and bouquet sizes available: please reach out via email or text and add as much detail as possible. We’ll get in touch to finalize your order. Please note: Because we rely on fresh, high-end florals and materials, occasionally flowers and/or containers will vary due to seasonality and market shifts. No worries, though: your local florist will make sure to match the style, theme, color scheme, and value of your arrangement. 1