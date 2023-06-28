LoveShackFancy | Free People

Loveshackfancy Saskia Dress

$695.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 82389511; Color Code: 012 Just as effortless as it is ethereal, this head-turning gown is featured in a drapey, button-front design and stunning lace fabrication with corset-inspired bodice and sheer bottom piecing for added dimension. Fit: Timeless, dropped-waist design Features: Scoop neckline, ruffled shoulders, button-front closure, slit at front, smocking at back, sheer bottom piecing Why We <3 It: Sure to turn heads at absolutely any special event, this stunning maxi dress is perfect to pair with anything from a fun flat to a stand-out stiletto.