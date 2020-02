kate spade new york

Loves Me Knot Mini Pendant

$104.00

Buy Now Review It

Beauty is in the details when wearing the Kate Spade New York® Loves Me Knot Mini Pendant. Chain link necklace. Gold plated. Singular heat-shaped, knot pendant. Lobster clasp closure. Imported. Measurements: Chain Circumference: 17 in Adjuster Length: 2 1⁄2 in Pendant Height: 8 7⁄10 in Pendant Width: 15 2⁄5 in Weight: 0.1 oz This charming and easy-to-layer Kate Spade New York necklace totally deserves a spot in your jewelry box (and heart).