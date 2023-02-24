Free People

Lovers Lane Maxi Dress

$168.00 $99.95

Style No. 80338494; Color Code: 001 Effortlessly ethereal, this so stunning maxi dress is featured in a staple silhouette with defined ruffled collar, exaggerated waist, and dropped bottom hem for added shape. Fit: Flowy, relaxed fit Features: Scoop neckline, ruffled neckline, soft crinkly fabrication, ¾ sleeves, back tie closure, smocking at back for fit Why We <3 It: The definition of a throw-on-and-go staple, this sweet and special maxi dress is the perfect piece to pair with anything from a simple sandal to a bold boot.